All You Need to Know: Hyundai Tucson Officially Launched in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat has their sights set on the growing crossover SUV market and have finally thrown their offering to the mix in the form of a crossover SUV of their own, i.e. the new Hyundai Tuscon. The SUV was first revealed in Pakistan at the back in February 2020.

It was initially set to be launched in the Pakistani Market by June 2020, however, the outbreak of the Coronavirus put a damper on those plans. The anticipation can finally be laid to rest as the car is now finally here in the ‘metal’ flesh.

In a digital launch session that streamed live on Facebook, hosted by artists Ayesha Omar and Ali Rehman Khan, the new Tucson has been revealed, along with all of its specs, safety and convenience features, as well as the price, which we will go over in a bit. First, a little bit about the SUV itself.

With 5 doors, 2-row seating layout, this SUV can be categorized as a compact crossover SUV, as it fits nicely between the sub-compact SUV such as the Honda Vezel/HR-V and a mid-size SUV such as the Toyota Fortuner, just like its Korean cousin, i.e. the Kia Sportage.

Although, the Hyundai Tucson being offered in Pakistan is a facelift version of the 3rd generation vehicle, which is soon to be replaced by the 4th generation Tucson in the international market, by offering a decent range of features and specifications, Hyundai’s latest offering in the compact SUV segment seems to be a worthy contender.

It is also important to note, as reported by the assistant manager Hyundai Pakistan Agha Qasim, that the car is being offered in 2 variants, namely, the GLS Sport version and the Ultimate version. The differences between these variants will be discussed later on in the article.

With that said, here’s all you need to know about the brand new Hyundai Tuscon:

Exterior

Upon first look, the Tuscon looks similar to every other crossover in the market. However, upon closer observation, you can tell that it is unmistakably a Hyundai, with its trademark large and imposing front grille, angular oval-ish headlights and taillights, smooth flowing lines and a round silhouette, making up a fairly simple, yet good looking car, as opposed to a much more polarizing Kia Sportage.

Up front, you get the modern penta-LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) that provide a contemporary look. At the bottom of the bumper beneath the hexagonal chrome grill, you will spot a skid-plate that makes the car look tough and off-road-ready (which might not be its purpose). You also get fog lamps and LED Daytime Running Lights at the bottom as well.

On the side, you are greeted by power-operated side mirrors with built-in turn signals. You will also spot the silver roof rails and chrome door-handles giving a bit of an adventurous feel to the otherwise very sophisticated side profile of the SUV. Also, the car features side-garnish which gives the Tuscon a rugged look.

Move around to the back and you’ll find the elongated oval-ish taillights native to the Hyundai design, a couple of rear reflectors at the bottom and a shark-fin antenna at the back for style and better radio signal reception.

Interior

The theme of subtlety also continues on in the interior, with a design that is simplistic yet contemporary and the cabin space, which is plentiful, making the car a nice place to spend time, fetch groceries and haul a family of five around in, with tremendous ease and comfort.

There are plenty of interesting features and gadgets to be explored in the car as well. You get multi-control steering to control various features and functions of your car, a Smart HD AVN infotainment system with voice recognition, a panoramic sunroof that can retract to reveal up to 70% of the glass roof, which is the best retraction capability for a sunroof in the entire market.

The Ultimate variant also offers soft, smooth and plush leather seats whereas the GLS Sport variant offers soft and fine quality fabric seats that can carry you and your family around in comfort and make the travel seamless. You also get a sizeable luggage space in the back with foldable back seats, whereby the luggage space can be increased in case you wish to transport larger items.

Performance

The car will reportedly be offered in 2 variants, dubbed the GLS Sport and the Ultimate. Both will feature a naturally aspirated 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes a maximum 155 horsepower and 196 Newton/Meters of torque, mated to a 6-speed Automatic gearbox.

However, the GLS Sport’s drivetrain sends power only to the front wheels, while the Ultimate variant’s drivetrain with an electronic center differential lock, sends power to all four wheels all the time. However, it is a front-wheel biased all-wheel drive system, so holding on to the road might be tricky for this SUV in extreme situations.

The car lets you choose from three driving modes, i.e. Eco, Sport and Comfort mode. Each mode changes up the steering feel and throttle response of the vehicle.

Tech Features (Convenience and Safety)

It is worth noticing that the Hyundai Tucson is loaded with all the necessary modern tech-features. Plus, other than the aforementioned differences, the spec-sheet for both, the lesser GLS Sport and the better Ultimate variant, appears quite similar. Following is a list of features that you can get in the Tucson:

Convenience Safety Power Tailgate Central Power Doorlocks Advanced Gauge Cluster with a Digital Screen Impact Sensing Doorlocks Hyundai Auto Link Immobilizer System & Burglar Alarm Wireless Phone Charger Parking Assist Dual Zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer Backup Camera Auto defogging system ABS Brakes with EBD and BA Technology Outside Rear View Mirror Electric folding with heated function Downhill and Hill-start Brake Assist Puddle lamp Electronic Parking Brake Rear AC Vents and Cooled Glove Box Speed Sensing Auto Doorlock Keyless entry and go Electronic Stability Control 4-way adjustable steering wheel Adaptive Cruise Control 8-way power adjusted driver & Passenger seat Driver and front Passenger Airbags Reclinable rear seats. Traction Control

Price & Availability

Near the end of the video, the floor was handed over by the hosts to General Manager Sales and Marketing Division, Malik Adnan, who spoke ambitiously about the reveal of the new Tucson, and revealed the price of the SUV.

The GLS Sport can be had for Rs. 4,899,000 whereas the Ultimate can be had for Rs. 5,399,000, which puts it right at the Sportage’s Territory of Pricing. Adnan also revealed that the booking of the SUV will begin from the 12th of August 2020. Hyundai has also mentioned that these are introductory prices (similar to how Kia Sportage was launched) and applicable for a limited time only.

For those planning to get their hands on the new Tucson, you will have to call +92-42 111 111 466 or visit www.Hyundai-nishat.com to book the SUV.

Conclusion

Given the fact that the Hyundai Tucson and the Kia Sportage are the same underneath the skin, and that Kia Sportage has become a hit in the market, and that they’re both priced equally, Hyundai and Kia both are in for some serious competition. But, it is worth mentioning that this competition would be for the better, as the people now have more choices as they look for new cars.

The Pakistani automotive industry had begun growing stale as of late, with the automakers selling cars that were 2 generations old, for the price of the new. The rise of competition is also likely to light a fire under the pre-existing automaker’s feet, pushing them to start offering better cars at a justified price, as well as for the automotive market to become a solid contributor to the economy.