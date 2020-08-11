KP Govt. Plants Record Breaking 3.5 Million Trees on Tiger Force Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has set a new record by sowing the most saplings on the Tiger Force Day that was held on 9 August.

According to the statistics issued by the provincial Ministry of Forests and Wildlife, around 3.5 million trees were planted all over the province.

On the other hand, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan collectively sowed 1.5 million saplings on 9 August.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had kicked off the recent countrywide plantation drive on Tiger Force Day by planting a sapling in Islamabad.

While addressing the media afterwards, PM Imran stressed upon the need for increasing Pakistan’s forest cover to mitigate the impacts of climate change, adding that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to keep the country green.

The premier also lauded the volunteers of Tiger Force for playing an active role during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the federal government has launched a smartphone application to enable the officials of all provincial forests and wildlife departments to keep track of the recent plantation drive by using geo tagging technology.

The application also includes a green selfie feature that allows users to upload their pictures while planting a tree, aiming to encourage others in doing the same as well.