Punjab Govt. Issues Final Deadline to End Use of Polythene Bags

Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a final deadline of 2 weeks to all shops, stores, malls, and hotels to abandon the use of polythene bags in Lahore.

According to the official notification issued by the Director General, EPA Punjab, Syed Ashar Abbas, all field officers are required to disseminate the latest order and ensure complete compliance with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict, proscribing the use of polythene bags across the provincial capital.

In this regard, DG EPA Punjab has also notified a special task force to monitor the progress of field officers in implementing the LHC’s order.

Besides, field officers have been tasked to raise awareness among the consumers and members of trade unions of all markets about the detrimental consequences of polythene bags and alternative options to it.

Earlier this year in March, LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim had imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags in Lahore.

LHC had directed EPA Punjab to implement the order and furnish a report before the court as soon as possible.