Microsoft Launches its First “Foldable” Smartphone

With the launch of its latest dual-screen Android-powered smartphone, the software making company Microsoft is back in the smartphone business. According to the company, Surface Duo fills a needed gap in mobile computing.

The foldable device has been designed for people who want to get more done with the device in their pocket.

Panos Panay, chief product officer for Windows and Devices, said:

Our internal research shows that three out of four people report struggling to complete complex tasks while away from their computer. That’s because Smartphones with a single screen aren’t designed for you to do multiple things at once easily.

Design and Display

The Surface Duo looks a lot like Microsoft Surface Pro when folded. It comes with two 5.6” FHD+ OLED displays with 4:3 aspect ratios and is available in a single color, i.e., white. It has a 360-degree rotating hinge like some of its laptops, offering versatile modes and use cases. Both screens come with support for Microsoft’s Surface pens.

In its unfolded form, the device measures 8.1-inches diagonally and has a 144.2% screen-to-body ratio, 1800 x 2700 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 401 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 chipset topped with 6 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB onboard UFS 3.0 Storage.

One of the key selling features of this device is its multitasking prowess powered by Android 10, accompanied by a customized interface that Microsoft believes will be a game-changer for productivity on the go. Microsoft has also reworked it’s Office and OneDrive Android apps specifically for the Duo. However, the Duo will also work with existing Android apps. It also comes with its own algorithms, which can predict where you’d like to view content and how to open new apps side by side.

Some of the notable omissions include 5G, NFC as well as IP rating, expandable memory, and stereo speakers.

Cameras

The device does not have extensive camera specifications like most Android handsets nowadays. It comes with a single 11 MP primary camera setup that uses a 23 mm wide lens and can capture 4k videos at 30 and 60 fps. The same setup acts as a selfie cam as well.

Battery and Pricing

Microsoft Surface Duo packs a rather small 3,577mAh battery that, according to the company, is rated at 15.5 hours of local video playback and up to 27 hours of talk time.

It is currently available for pre-orders at a hefty $1,399 price tag. Sales will tip-off by 10th September 2020.

Microsoft Surface Duo Specifications