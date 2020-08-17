Toyota Indus Announces Warranty Offer for Corolla and Yaris

The owners of the new Toyota Corolla or Yaris are in luck because Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced via their social media page and official website on 14th of August 2020, that the company is now offering a warranty of up to 5 years/140,000 kilometers for their most popular products, i.e. the Corolla and the Yaris.

The new offering is an extension of the standard warranty, which is 3 years.

As per Toyota IMC, there shall be 3 warranty packages that the customers can avail:

Basic Package: For cars owned for 4 to 5 years or driven 100,000 kilometers. Available for the new Corolla and Yaris. Costs between Rs. 15,000 & Rs. 55,000 for Corolla variants and Rs. 13,000 & Rs. 23,000 for Yaris Variant.

Comprehensive Package: For cars owned for 4 to 5 years or driven 100,000 kilometers. Available for the new Corolla and Yaris. Costs between Rs. 20,000 & Rs. 40,000 for Corolla variants and Rs. 18,000 & Rs. 36,000 for Yaris Variant.

Premium Package: For cars owned for 4 to 5 years or driven between 120,000 & 140,000 kilometers. Available for the new Corolla and Yaris. Costs between Rs. 30,000 & Rs. 55,000 for Corolla variants and Rs. 28,000 & Rs. 51,000 for Yaris Variant.



What You Get?

Toyota IMC says that it will either repair or replace any component of the aforementioned vehicles that turns out to be defective “in material or workmanship under normal use.” However, with each warranty package, you get a specific set of facilities that are as follows:

Basic Package: Engine and Drivetrain parts coverage for 12 months/100,000 kilometers Engine and Drivetrain parts coverage for 24 months/100,000 kilometers Engine and Drivetrain parts coverage post expiry of vehicle’s standard warranty period i.e. 36 months/100,000 kilometers

Comprehensive Package: Complete parts coverage for 12 months/100,000 kilometers Complete parts coverage for 24 months/100,000 kilometers Complete parts coverage post expiry of vehicle’s standard warranty period i.e. 36 months/100,000 kilometers

Premium Package: Complete parts coverage for 12 months/20,000 kilometers Complete parts coverage for 24 months/40,000 kilometers Complete parts coverage post expiry of vehicle’s standard warranty period i.e. 36 months/100,000 kilometers



What You Won’t Get?

The extended warranty will not help you in case of the following:

Tires, battery, surface rust and paint damages

Repairs and adjustments necessitated because of misuse (e.g. racing, overloading), negligence, modification, alteration, tampering, disconnection, improper adjustments or repairs, accident and use of add-on parts/material.

Cosmetic or surface corrosion from stone chips or scratches in the paint.

Damage or surface corrosion from the environment such as acid rain, airborne fall-out (chemicals, tree sap, etc.), road salt, hail, windstorms, lightning, floods, other natural causes.

Repairs and adjustments necessitated due to improper maintenance, lack of required maintenance, or use of fluids other than the fluids specified in your owner’s manual.

Vehicle periodic maintenance including but not limited to lubrication, cleaning, polishing, replacement of filters, coolant, spark plugs, fuses etc.

Normal noise, vibration, wear, tear or deterioration such as discoloration, fading, deformation or blur.

Failure of a vehicle on which odometer mileage has been altered or changed so that vehicle mileage cannot be readily ascertained.

It bears mentioning that this extension in the warranty of the car has been offered following the launch of Hyundai Tucson. This could be a relevant move as Hyundai and Kia, both of whom are new arrivals, offer a 4 years/100,000 kilometer warranty as standard on all their vehicles. Perhaps Toyota IMC plans to gain an edge over them in terms of Warranty offer with the said move.