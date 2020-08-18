Vaughan Drops Fawad Alam For Next Test Against England

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has said that Pakistan needs to drop Fawad Alam to accommodate Shadab Khan in the next match. “I would just make one change and bring Shadab Khan in for Fawad Alam”, he said, adding that Shadab can bat well in English conditions and provides the luxury of an extra spinner.

Pakistan’s next match is on the same ground in Southampton starting Friday and Vaughan believes that the same pitch will be used because of the rains and the lack of time to prepare a new one.

Praising Babar Azam, Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan, Vaughan said that Pakistan surprised him by getting to a decent total despite the fact that they should have been bowled out for 150-170 in challenging conditions.

The Pakistan team has surprised me this week by getting that score in the first innings. Realistically they should have been bowled out for 150 or 170. Rizwan played beautifully, reading the conditions nicely. Babar Azam is in a decent run of form and Abid Ali got a nice 60 at the top of the order.

“Praising the bowling attacks, the former cricketer said, “They might have to play with a little flamboyancy at times and take a few risks. There is a high-class seam attack on both sides. I think we are in for an absolute classic”.

