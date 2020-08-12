Babar Azam Should Play IPL: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain and renowned cricket commentator, has said that he wants to see Pakistani stars, especially Babar Azam, playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Except for the first edition, no IPL season has featured any Pakistani cricketers despite establishing themselves as limited-overs specialists. Praising Babar Azam as a phenomenal player, Nasser Hussain said that he’s the best T20 player right now and he won’t be there in the IPL.

It’s the Pakistani players not being in the IPL. The IPL will start soon and Babar Azam won’t be there. He’s a phenomenal player and he should be there.

This year’s edition of the league will be held in the United Arab Emirates from 19th September to 10th November. Babar averages over 50 in the shortest format and he was also the leading run-scorer in England’s T20 Blast last year where he represented Somerset.

Talking about Pakistan-India matches, he said, “it’s the iconic fixture of world cricket”. Arch-rivals not playing against each other is the same for world cricket as English Premier League without derbies.

I don’t want to get into the politics of it but India and Pakistan not playing each other is like the Premier League with Manchester City not playing Manchester United, or Everton-Liverpool or Spurs and Arsenal.

