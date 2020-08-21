This Huge Multi-Brand Online Fashion Store Is Set To Transform E-commerce Experience In Pakistan

If you have ever shopped for a branded product online in Pakistan, chances are you have received disappointment for free with it. What you get is not always what you saw on the web page or the app, especially if you didn’t order from the brand’s official e-commerce channel.

Even when buying items from a physical store, there’s always a chance of you ending up with a product that’s not 100% original.

Plus, when it comes to online shopping, the experiences get worse in the last phase of the e-commerce supply chain – that is when the final product is delivered to you. That critical last phase, known as the ‘last mile’ in e-commerce terms, can mean the difference between a positive customer experience and a return.

Unfortunately, it is usually the most problematic phase of online purchasing in Pakistan.

Jomo.pk – a revolutionary, up-and-coming e-commerce store – is aiming to change that. Set to become Pakistan’s largest and most premium multi-brand fashion e-commerce store, Jomo.pk will be launching on 1st October starting with shoes, apparel, and accessories that are 100% authentic.

And to improve the last mile experience manifold, the venture has set up extensive operations and systems to ensure it delivers happiness to the customers through a mix of original products and the fastest delivery ever expected in Pakistan.

“At the first stage, our objective is to set up the largest of all shoe stores – physical or online – in Pakistan and change the way Pakistani people perceive e-commerce shopping experience,” shares Roshan Ejaz, the Head of Marketing at Jomo.pk.

“So far we’ve partnered up with top international and local shoe brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Skechers, Lark & Finch, Caterpillar, Hush Puppies, Pierre Cardin, Urbansole, Jockey, HUB, Klara, Ace, Mavrik, Sockoye, ” Roshan adds.

The venture brings in an investment of over $1 million from a US-based investor Bob Din who was the founder and CEO of EnPointe Technologies, a $700 million Nasdaq listed company before he sold it to PC Mall. Besides Bob, Jomo.pk’s initial funding round has seen equity participation from Servis Group and Speed Private Limited among others.

“According to SBP stats, the e-commerce industry in Pakistan stands at PKR 158 billion,” shares Roshan. “Still, there’s a massive opportunity to convert brick-and-mortar buyers to e-commerce if businesses can work on their overall experience while focusing on product assortment and depth, web experience, and finally the last mile experience,” he adds.

According to Omar Saeed, Director of Servis Industries Limited and CEO of Jomo Technologies, there is a tremendous opportunity in the market, but it requires major investments in technology, inventory, warehousing, and last-mile logistics.

“We have made those commitments already and have spent several months building a world-class platform that will leapfrog all competition. Products worth Rs 300 million has already been ordered, curated by some of the leading experts in the country. And for the first time, top quality export products will be made available to the Pakistani customers,” adds Omar.

“Our ultimate objective is to provide a platform for all small to medium-sized brands to bring their innovations to the market. Jomo Technologies intends to provide them a range of services including market analysis, design assistance, and access to capital. We will start with the SME sector in footwear and sports apparel and move to adjacent verticals in the coming season,” Omar further informs.

Jomo Technologies intends to raise a much larger round of capital in the Q1 2021 to scale its investments in technology, inventory, and operations.

To ensure that it delivers on its promise of a transformative e-commerce experience, Jomo.pk has gathered the best minds in the business and built a dream team. The venture envisions on becoming a robust platform for businesses in the future to boost sales while delivering an unmatched customer experience at the same time.

Jomo.pk has a special focus on the SMEs that are producing great products but don’t have the right means to market them or take them to their potential customers.