Karachi-Based B2B E-Commerce Startup Raises Six Figure Investment

Dastgyr, a Karachi-based B2B E-commerce startup founded earlier this year, has raised a six-figure (USD) investment from angel investors in the US, Middle East, and Pakistan, the company has announced without disclosing the exact amount of the investment.

Dastgyr connects small retailers to suppliers all over Pakistan, aiming to revolutionize the traditional retail business through empowering technologies and innovative supply-chain solutions to help businesses grow faster.

It allows grocery store owners to procure inventory for their stores using its mobile application. It uses a marketplace model and delivers the procured inventory the next day. It manages the deliveries itself through its own fleet without storing any of the inventory.

Founder of Dastgyr, Muhammad Owais, has said Dastgyr has delivered thousands of orders to thousands of stores in Karachi and Lahore since its inception.

While recalling what prompted him to launch Dastgyr, Owais said:

During the Covid-19 lockdown, we could see the retail supply chain breaking up. After talking to a lot of store owners, we realized that a tech-enabled fix was required in the supply chain and that is why we decided to launch immediately. Despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, we were able to build a great product, team, and operations quickly.

Pakistani B2B E-commerce marketplace has been receiving a lot of attention from both domestic and international entrepreneurs and investors lately.

In June, Bazaar, another Karachi-based B2B E-commerce startup, had raised $1.3 million in the pre-seed round while Tajir, a Lahore–based B2B E-commerce startup, had received $1.8 million in investment.