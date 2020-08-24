Pakistan Navy Gets Its First Type-054 Class Frigate from China [Images]

On Sunday, the launch ceremony of the first Type-054 class frigate developed for the Pakistan Navy was organized at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard (HZS), Shanghai, China.

According to the official statement issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy), Chief Naval Overseer for China, Commodore Azfar Humayun, graced the launch event as the Chief Guest. Chairman China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), Li Hongtao, and officials from the Pakistan Navy, HZS, and CSTC also attended the launch event.

ALSO READ

Sindh Govt Trains Teachers on Microsoft Software For Teaching Online Education

The Type-054 frigate is fitted with the modern surface, subsurface, and anti-air weaponry. The Combat Management System (CMS) and sensors of the warship make it one of the most advanced surface platforms in the fleet of Pakistan Navy.

While addressing the participants of the launch event, Commodore Azfar Humayun termed the ceremony as an important milestone in the construction of the state-of-the-art frigate for the Pakistan Navy, adding that the event is the beginning of a new chapter in the Pakistan China defense relationship.

ALSO READ

All CPEC Job Ads Will Be Posted on the Official Website: Asim Bajwa

Commodore Azfar Humayun lauded the commitment demonstrated by the HZC and support extended by CSTC to ensure timely completion of the first Type-054 class frigate ship despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some images from the launch event.