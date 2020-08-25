Punjab Warns of Second COVID-19 Wave as Smart Lockdowns Increase

Punjab Health Department has once again warned of a second wave of Coronavirus in the province and urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 SOPs to curb the spread of the disease.

Recently, the Punjab government enforced a micro-smart lockdown in 17 areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala after Coronavirus cases were reported there.

ALSO READ

Lahore-Based Startup Invents Pakistan’s First Affordable and Bloodless Dialysis Machine

12 of these areas are in Lahore while three are in Rawalpindi and two in Gujranwala. Around 19,538 people in Lahore, 947 in Rawalpindi, and 53 in Gujranwala are facing lockdown restrictions after the resurgence of the viral infection.

Moreover, only 95 people turned out to be Coronavirus positive out of the 60,000 random samples taken all over Punjab during the 20 days after Eid-ul-Azha.

While the ratio to Coronavirus positive cases to samples tested is only 0.16, Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has requested the public to exercise precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and observing social distancing to avert a second wave of Coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the Punjab government also launched a comprehensive smart swab sampling campaign to detect new COVID-19 cases across the province.

According to details, District Health Authorities (DHA) will randomly collect swab samples at public places such as parks, markets, and tourist spots every day in every city of Punjab.

ALSO READ

Islamabad Excise Dept. to Use E-Tagging to Limit Vehicle Theft

Meanwhile, Tariq Shah, brother of the Federal Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Shah, died yesterday after battling with Coronavirus at the Pakistan Institute of Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus 10 days ago and was placed on a ventilator a week ago after his condition deteriorated.

Last month, Hassan Shah, Ijaz Shah’s younger brother, also died at the Mayo Hospital, Lahore, due to complications developed despite recovering from the Coronavirus.