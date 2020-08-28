1st T20I Preview: Babar XI Aim for a Fresh Start an No. 2 Position in T20I Rankings

The first of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and England gets underway today as visitors look to move on from Test series disappointment. The Men in Green will look for a fresh start especially after a winless Test series.
Without further ado, let’s have a look at the match details, possible playing XIs and previous record of the two teams:
Match Details
- Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
- Time: 10:00 pm PST
Possible Playing XIs
- Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi/Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir
- England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Dawid Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Last 5 Matches
- Pakistan: W-W-L-L-L
- England: W-W-L-W-W
Which team do you think will win the first match? Let us know in the comments section.