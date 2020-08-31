Toyota Launches a New Variant of Corolla Altis 1.6L in Pakistan

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has finally launched Corolla Altis 1.6L in manual transmission.

According to Toyota, Corolla Altis 1.6L will be available in 6-speed manual transmission.

ALSO READ

SereneAir’s Flight Makes an Emergency Landing at Islamabad Airport

The all-new Corolla Altis 1.6L will feature dual SRS airbags, steering switches, a new Optitron meter display with 4.2” TFT color MID, wireless key with immobilizer, trunk opener & panic button, in-dash entertainment system with 9” display, front USB and auxiliary ports with USB charging, and a rear-seat USB charger.

The manual variant of Altis 1.6L will be available in 8 different colors.

Meanwhile, the price of the new Corolla Altis 1.6L manual has been fixed at Rs. 3,159,000.

Customers can visit their nearest authorized Toyota dealerships to book the Corolla Altis 1.6L manual variant.

ALSO READ

NEPRA Report Unveils K-Electric’s Subpar Performance in 2019

Last year in November, it was reported that Toyota had officially launched a manual variant of Corolla Altis 1.6L.

In an official statement, Toyota, however, denounced the reports and claimed that it had only made 10 units of manual Altis 1.6L for testing purposes.

Toyota had also indicated to formally launch the manual Altis 1.6L in the first half of 2020. But the Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan hampered Toyota’s plans of launching the manual Altis 1.6L before 30 June.