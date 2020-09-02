PSX Breaks 15 Year Long Volume Record

Bulls dominated the Pakistan stock market today as the benchmark index, KSE-100 went up by 458 points or 1.1% to close at 41,385 level.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, today’s volume galloped to 989 million shares (837 million shares traded in the ready market & around 153 million shares traded in futures) which is a high of almost 15 years – last seen in April 2006 – while the traded value stood at Rs. 26 billion in a single session.

According to Topline Securities, the investors cheered the strengthening of the rupee and economic revival leading the market to trade in the positive zone throughout the day. KSE-100 touched an intraday high of 555 points today.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC’s) sector remained in the limelight on the back of higher Pakistan oil sales in August. Resultantly, Hascol and PSO closed 7.5% and 3% higher respectively.

In the All shares index, 837 million shares were traded today, while 526 million shares were traded in KSE-100. Shares of 369 companies were traded overall. At the end of the day, 246 stocks closed higher, 110 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

The major contributors to the index gain were banks (89 points), fertilizers (81.19 points), oil and gas companies (49.16 points) and Cement (35.37 points).

Top Points Contributors of KSE-100

Top volumes of the day