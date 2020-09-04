Abdul Wali Khan University Becomes Top-Ranked Pakistani University in Times 2021 Rankings

by Haroon Hayder

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has become the country’s top-ranked university, according to the recently published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.

AWKUM has dethroned Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) which was ranked as the best Pakistani university in THE World University Rankings 2020.

Overall, 17 Pakistani universities have been included in the 2021 rankings. These are the Pakistani institutes that have made it to THE World University Rankings 2021.

Sr. NoUniversityRank
1Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan501-600
2Quaid-i-Azam University501-600
3COMSATS University Islamabad601-800
4University of Agriculture, Faisalabad801-1000
5Government College University Faisalabad801-1000
6Government College Women University Faisalabad801-1000
7Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)801-1000
8National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)801-1000
9University of Peshawar801-1000
10Bahauddin Zakariya University1001+
11University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore1001+
12Government College University Lahore1001+
13The Islamia University of Bahawalpur1001+
14PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi1001+
15University of Punjab1001+
16University of Sargodha1001+
17University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore1001+

 

THE has ranked 1500 universities from 93 countries on the basis of 13 performance indicators from the following areas:

  • Teaching
  • Research
  • Citations
  • Knowledge transfer
  • Industry income
  • International outlook

While the University of Oxford has topped the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, the US has claimed a record eight places in the top 10.

These are the top 10 universities according to THE World University Rankings 2021:

UniversityRank
University of Oxford1
Stanford University2
Harvard University3
California Institute of Technology4
Massachusetts Institute of Technology5
University of Cambridge6
University of California, Berkeley7
Yale University8
Princeton University9
University of Chicago10

 

Haroon Hayder


