Abdul Wali Khan University Becomes Top-Ranked Pakistani University in Times 2021 Rankings

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has become the country’s top-ranked university, according to the recently published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.
AWKUM has dethroned Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) which was ranked as the best Pakistani university in THE World University Rankings 2020.
Overall, 17 Pakistani universities have been included in the 2021 rankings. These are the Pakistani institutes that have made it to THE World University Rankings 2021.
|Sr. No
|University
|Rank
|1
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|501-600
|2
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|501-600
|3
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|601-800
|4
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|801-1000
|5
|Government College University Faisalabad
|801-1000
|6
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|801-1000
|7
|Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)
|801-1000
|8
|National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
|801-1000
|9
|University of Peshawar
|801-1000
|10
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1001+
|11
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|1001+
|12
|Government College University Lahore
|1001+
|13
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|1001+
|14
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001+
|15
|University of Punjab
|1001+
|16
|University of Sargodha
|1001+
|17
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore
|1001+
THE has ranked 1500 universities from 93 countries on the basis of 13 performance indicators from the following areas:
- Teaching
- Research
- Citations
- Knowledge transfer
- Industry income
- International outlook
While the University of Oxford has topped the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, the US has claimed a record eight places in the top 10.
These are the top 10 universities according to THE World University Rankings 2021:
|University
|Rank
|University of Oxford
|1
|Stanford University
|2
|Harvard University
|3
|California Institute of Technology
|4
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|5
|University of Cambridge
|6
|University of California, Berkeley
|7
|Yale University
|8
|Princeton University
|9
|University of Chicago
|10
Visit Times Higher Education for more details.