Abdul Wali Khan University Becomes Top-Ranked Pakistani University in Times 2021 Rankings

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has become the country’s top-ranked university, according to the recently published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.

AWKUM has dethroned Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) which was ranked as the best Pakistani university in THE World University Rankings 2020.

Overall, 17 Pakistani universities have been included in the 2021 rankings. These are the Pakistani institutes that have made it to THE World University Rankings 2021.

Sr. No University Rank 1 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 501-600 2 Quaid-i-Azam University 501-600 3 COMSATS University Islamabad 601-800 4 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 801-1000 5 Government College University Faisalabad 801-1000 6 Government College Women University Faisalabad 801-1000 7 Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) 801-1000 8 National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) 801-1000 9 University of Peshawar 801-1000 10 Bahauddin Zakariya University 1001+ 11 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 1001+ 12 Government College University Lahore 1001+ 13 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 1001+ 14 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001+ 15 University of Punjab 1001+ 16 University of Sargodha 1001+ 17 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore 1001+

THE has ranked 1500 universities from 93 countries on the basis of 13 performance indicators from the following areas:

Teaching

Research

Citations

Knowledge transfer

Industry income

International outlook

While the University of Oxford has topped the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, the US has claimed a record eight places in the top 10.

These are the top 10 universities according to THE World University Rankings 2021:

University Rank University of Oxford 1 Stanford University 2 Harvard University 3 California Institute of Technology 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 5 University of Cambridge 6 University of California, Berkeley 7 Yale University 8 Princeton University 9 University of Chicago 10

Visit Times Higher Education for more details.