Commissioner Directs to Speed Up Lahore Beautification Plan

Commissioner Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, has ordered the concerned authorities to commence beautification projects in the city without further delay.

While chairing a meeting regarding Lahore’s uplift plan, he directed the relevant departments to work in collaboration to complete the projects swiftly.

The commissioner was informed that the beautification projects were underway in Main Market Chowk, Shimla Hill Chowk, and Circular Road. He was told that the cycling tracks in Bagh-e-Jinnah and Jillani Park are also being constructed.

A suggestion about developing a cycling track along Canal Road is under consideration but not finalized yet.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Danish Afzal, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman, Syed Yasir Gilani, PHA Director-General, Jawad Qureshi, and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer, Syed Ali Bukhari.

The session agreed to speed up the ongoing projects to restore the beauty of the provincial capital.

