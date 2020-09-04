Realme 7 and 7 Pro Launched With 64MP Quad Cameras & Affordable Price

In March this year, the BBK-owned Realme launched its Realme 6 duo as the world’s most affordable smartphone with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Just a few months after its launch, the company has unveiled its successors, dubbed Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The newly launched Smartphones come with improved cameras, bigger batteries, and faster charging.
Design and Display
The smartphones have similar designs aside from the camera bump. The vanilla Realme 7 comes with an elongated camera aisle with a quad-sensor cam setup while the Realme 7 Pro features a smaller and slightly wider aisle home to the same camera setup.
Display-wise, the Realme 7 is built around a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080p) display with a punch hole, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz sampling rate.
Its pro sibling, on the other hand, sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. Weirdly, the refresh rate has been dropped from 90Hz to 60Hz. The company claims the phone has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio but real-world calculations show a screen-to-body ratio of 82.7%.
According to Realme, this decision was taken considering the feedback of its customers, who preferred a 60Hz AMOLED screen over a 90Hz LCD panel.
Internals and Storage
Realme 7 is the first smartphone to be powered by the freshly announced Helio G95 SoC. It comes with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB – and 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The company claims that the smartphone is splash-proof, although it does not come with an official certification.
The Realme 7 Pro comes with the same Snapdragon 720G SoC found on the 6 Pro and is equipped with the same memory options as its toned-down sibling. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos topped with stereo speakers.
The software front is handled by Android 10-based Realme UI.
Cameras
Both smartphones come with identical camera specifications at the back. The quad sensor rear camera set up is led by a 64 MP IMX682 sensor joined by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
On the front, the vanilla model sports a 16 MP sensor for selfies while the Pro model comes with a 32 MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
Realme 7 is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging. It will be available for sale by 10th September, and the base model will cost $205.
The 7 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging. According to Realme, it can go from 0% to 100% in 34 minutes. The base variant of this smartphone will set users back by $270.
Specifications
|Specifications
|Realme 7
|Realme 7 Pro
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Adreno 618
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|OS
|Android 10.0, Realme UI
|Android 10.0, Realme UI
|Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE
|Display
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 Hz
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
|Memory
|(6GB/8GB)/(64GB/128GB)
|(6GB/8GB)/(64GB/128GB)
|Camera
|Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP
|Selfie: 16 MP
|Selfie: 32 MP
|Connectivity
|LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes (side mounted)
|Yes (under display)
|Battery
|5000 mAh (30W charging)
|4500 mAh (60W charging)
|Price
|$205
|$270