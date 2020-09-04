Realme 7 and 7 Pro Launched With 64MP Quad Cameras & Affordable Price

Mahnoor Nadeem

In March this year, the BBK-owned Realme launched its Realme 6 duo as the world’s most affordable smartphone with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Just a few months after its launch, the company has unveiled its successors, dubbed Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The newly launched Smartphones come with improved cameras, bigger batteries, and faster charging.

Design and Display

The smartphones have similar designs aside from the camera bump. The vanilla Realme 7 comes with an elongated camera aisle with a quad-sensor cam setup while the Realme 7 Pro features a smaller and slightly wider aisle home to the same camera setup.

Display-wise, the Realme 7 is built around a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080p) display with a punch hole, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz sampling rate.

Its pro sibling, on the other hand, sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. Weirdly, the refresh rate has been dropped from 90Hz to 60Hz. The company claims the phone has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio but real-world calculations show a screen-to-body ratio of 82.7%.

According to Realme, this decision was taken considering the feedback of its customers, who preferred a 60Hz AMOLED screen over a 90Hz LCD panel.

Internals and Storage

Realme 7 is the first smartphone to be powered by the freshly announced Helio G95 SoC. It comes with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB – and 128 GB expandable onboard storage. The company claims that the smartphone is splash-proof, although it does not come with an official certification.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with the same Snapdragon 720G SoC found on the 6 Pro and is equipped with the same memory options as its toned-down sibling. Moreover, the smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos topped with stereo speakers.

The software front is handled by Android 10-based Realme UI.

Cameras

Both smartphones come with identical camera specifications at the back. The quad sensor rear camera set up is led by a 64 MP IMX682 sensor joined by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front, the vanilla model sports a 16 MP sensor for selfies while the Pro model comes with a 32 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Realme 7 is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging. It will be available for sale by 10th September, and the base model will cost $205.

The 7 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging. According to Realme, it can go from 0% to 100% in 34 minutes. The base variant of this smartphone will set users back by $270.

Specifications

SpecificationsRealme 7Realme 7 Pro
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
GPUMali-G76 MC4                Adreno 618
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)                Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
OSAndroid 10.0, Realme UIAndroid 10.0, Realme UI
Networks2G, 3G, 4G LTE2G, 3G, 4G LTE
DisplayIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90 HzAMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
Memory(6GB/8GB)/(64GB/128GB)(6GB/8GB)/(64GB/128GB)
CameraPrimary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MPPrimary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP
Selfie: 16 MPSelfie: 32 MP
ConnectivityLTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
Fingerprint scannerYes (side mounted)Yes (under display)
Battery5000 mAh (30W charging)4500 mAh (60W charging)
Price$205$270

 

