KP Govt. to Conduct Random COVID-19 Tests in Schools

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) has decided to carry out random Coronavirus tests in all public and private schools.

The decision has been taken in order to ensure a smooth reopening of schools across the province and to provide students and staff members with a COVID-19 free environment.

ALSO READ

Toyota Launches Fortuner TRD in Pakistan

According to details, teams of KP’s Health Department will conduct random Coronavirus tests of students, staff members, canteen vendors, and all individuals working within the premises of schools.

In this regard, administrations of all public and private schools have been directed to cooperate with the provincial health department’s teams in carrying out the random Coronavirus tests.

پشاور:محکمہ تعلیم خیبر پختونخوا نے اسکول عملے اور طلبا کا کرونا ٹیسٹ کرانے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے تفصیلات کے مطابق محکمہ تعلیم کے پی نے اسکول عملے اور طلبا کا رینڈم کرونا ٹیسٹ کرانےکا فیصلہ کر لیا۔#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/6cCckVnVCQ — PTI Peshawar (@PTIPeshawar) September 7, 2020

ALSO READ

Pak Suzuki Announces Up to Rs. 1 Million Price Increase for its Cars

Besides, the KP’s ESED has also finalized and issued COVID-19 SOPs to all educational institutes to prevent the resurgence of the disease in the province.

It has also directed all education institutes to ensure complete compliance with the SOPs to protect students and staff members from contracting the viral infection.