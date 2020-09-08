Oppo Reno 4 SE is Coming Soon With Upper-Midrange Specs

Oppo’s latest Reno 4, is about to get another model soon, called the Reno 4 SE. The device will look similar to the Oppo F17 and it has just been spotted in a new report on Weibo as well as the Chinese certification website TENAA.

The specifications mentioned in the Weibo report align with the ones spotted at the Chinese regulator, indicating that an official announcement is imminent.

The tipster on Weibo claims that the Oppo Reno 4 SE will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole front camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screen resolution will likely be 1080p. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, most likely UFS 2.1. There is no mention of a microSD card slot.

The main camera on the back will be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole camera on the front will be a 32MP shooter. The 4,300 mAh battery will have support for 65W super-fast charging that can fill up the device up to 100% in only 30 minutes.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is expected to be priced around $380 and availability will be announced soon.