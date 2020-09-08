Xiaomi Unveils POCO M2 Budget Gaming Phone for $150

Posted 5 hours ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Xiaomi backed POCO, after launching the most awaited POCO X3 NFC, has launched another mid-ranged dubbed the POCO M2. The smartphone is a toned-down model of the previously launched POCO M2 Pro.

Design and Display

Unlike its predecessor, design-wise the smartphone takes on the recently launched OnePlus 8. It has a similar center-mounted camera aisle and a tiny fourth camera sensor mounted on the side. The back of the phone has a two-tone pattern with an anti-fingerprint texture.

POCO M2 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080p) display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage, complemented by a dedicated slot for microSD card allowing storage expansion up to 512 GB.

This processor along with large storage means that the Xiaomi Poco M2 is ideal for gaming on a budget.

It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. The company has promised to roll out MIUI 12 soon. Moreover, the device will not come with any ads like other MIUI-running Smartphones sold under the Mi and Redmi brand.

Cameras

At the back, the handset features a 13 MP quad camera setup. The primary sensor is accompanied by 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

It will be available from 15th September and will cost $150 for the base model.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
  • OS: Android 10.0; MIUI 12
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
  • Display:
    • LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6 GB
    • Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
  • Camera:
    • Primary: 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • Secondary: 8 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Price: $150

Mahnoor Nadeem


    • Explore on Ltd.
    >