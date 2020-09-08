Xiaomi Unveils POCO M2 Budget Gaming Phone for $150

Xiaomi backed POCO, after launching the most awaited POCO X3 NFC, has launched another mid-ranged dubbed the POCO M2. The smartphone is a toned-down model of the previously launched POCO M2 Pro.
Design and Display
Unlike its predecessor, design-wise the smartphone takes on the recently launched OnePlus 8. It has a similar center-mounted camera aisle and a tiny fourth camera sensor mounted on the side. The back of the phone has a two-tone pattern with an anti-fingerprint texture.
POCO M2 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080p) display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Internals and Storage
Under the hood, the smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage, complemented by a dedicated slot for microSD card allowing storage expansion up to 512 GB.
This processor along with large storage means that the Xiaomi Poco M2 is ideal for gaming on a budget.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. The company has promised to roll out MIUI 12 soon. Moreover, the device will not come with any ads like other MIUI-running Smartphones sold under the Mi and Redmi brand.
Cameras
At the back, the handset features a 13 MP quad camera setup. The primary sensor is accompanied by 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.
For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
It will be available from 15th September and will cost $150 for the base model.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
- OS: Android 10.0; MIUI 12
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.53 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Price: $150
Isn’t it same as Redmi 9?