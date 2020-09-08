Xiaomi Unveils POCO M2 Budget Gaming Phone for $150

Xiaomi backed POCO, after launching the most awaited POCO X3 NFC, has launched another mid-ranged dubbed the POCO M2. The smartphone is a toned-down model of the previously launched POCO M2 Pro.

Design and Display

Unlike its predecessor, design-wise the smartphone takes on the recently launched OnePlus 8. It has a similar center-mounted camera aisle and a tiny fourth camera sensor mounted on the side. The back of the phone has a two-tone pattern with an anti-fingerprint texture.

POCO M2 is built around a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080p) display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone sports a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage, complemented by a dedicated slot for microSD card allowing storage expansion up to 512 GB.

This processor along with large storage means that the Xiaomi Poco M2 is ideal for gaming on a budget.

It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. The company has promised to roll out MIUI 12 soon. Moreover, the device will not come with any ads like other MIUI-running Smartphones sold under the Mi and Redmi brand.

Cameras

At the back, the handset features a 13 MP quad camera setup. The primary sensor is accompanied by 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

It will be available from 15th September and will cost $150 for the base model.

Specifications