PIA Flight Dislodges Passengers Twice Due to Technical Faults

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight dislodged its passengers twice over a technical fault before finally canceling it. Disgruntled passengers recorded their protest at the Islamabad Airport over unprofessional behavior from the national airline.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed and Member of Punjab Assembly Abdul Wasay were also on the flight.

As per sources, the Quetta-bound PIA flight loaded with passengers was parked at the runway when it was instructed to return to the bay because of a technical fault.

The travelers were disembarked and were accommodated in the C-3 and C-4 lounges.

After two hours, the passengers were asked to board the flight which was parked at the runway. However, moments before the takeoff, the engineers identified another fault in the aircraft, forcing the entire process to repeat.

This time, the passengers lost their patience and started protesting in the lounge.

Meanwhile, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani landed at the airport from a private airline. Watching the passengers protest, he stopped by and listened to their grievances.

Sanjrani then directed the PIA administration to accommodate the passengers for as long as the repair work was done. However, the flight was eventually canceled.