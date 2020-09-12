Sharp Sense 4 & Sense 5G Feature Dated Design But With Powerful Hardware

The final two phones in Sharp’s new announcement include the Sense 4 and the Sense 5G. The Sense 4, as the name suggests, is a toned-down version of the Sense 4 Plus with a small size and an outdated design while the Sharp Sense 5G is essentially the 5G version of the Sense 4 with only a few changes.

Design and Display

As mentioned before, Sharp Sense 4 and 5G have a smaller screen according to today’s standards. They have a 5.8-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a fingerprint sensor on the bottom bezel, which is something we have not seen in years.

The back has a unibody plastic chassis with a square-shaped camera on the top left holding three camera lenses.

Internals and Storage

The internals on the Sense 4 are driven by the same chipset as the Sense 4 Plus the Snapdragon 720G which has a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This is double the performance as compared to the previous model, the Sense 3. There is no mention of expandable storage yet.

Sense 5G swaps the chipset to Snapdragon 690 and features UFS storage as opposed to eMMC used on the Sense 4.

Cameras

The camera setup on the two phones features a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom which is something that is missing on the Sense 4 Plus.

The front camera inside the tiny waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Sense 4 and 5G have the biggest battery compared to any other phone in the lineup. The 4570 mAh battery cell should be able to last 2 days of use but there is no mention of fast charging or pricing as of yet.

Specifications