PMTA Proposes Fixed Fare of Rs. 40 to 50 For Orange Line Metro Train

Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has proposed a fixed fare of Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 for the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Pakistan’s first metro train service.

In this regard, PMTA has sent a summary to the Punjab cabinet for approval.

Besides, PMTA has also initiated the process of handing over the OLMT project to a consortium of Guangzhou Metro Group, Norinco International, and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service.

The Guangzhou Metro Group-led consortium secured the operations and maintenance contract of the OLMT for the next 8 years.

As per details, the handing over process will conclude later this month after which the integrated testing and training phase of the OLMT will start which will continue till 24 October.

The contractors are also recruiting 2,000 skilled and unskilled workers before the commercial launch of the project on 25 October.

In October last year, it was revealed that the OLMT will be inaugurated in March 2020. However, the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown made it impossible to launch the project in March this year.

The total length of the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) track is 27 km, of which 25.4 km is elevated and 1.72 km is underground to protect the historical sites. There are a total of 26 stations with Ali Town and Dera Gujran stations serving as terminals. The track of OLMT passes through some of the most densely populated areas of the provincial capital.

Initially, OLMT will provide commute to 250,000 passengers a day. Fully functioning OLMT will be capable of carrying 30,000 commuters per hour. By 2023, 300,000 commuters will be able to travel in a single day.