Punjab Issues Detailed Schedule & Grouping for Reopening of Schools

The Punjab School Education Department (PSED) has given the schedule and academic timetable for all government and private schools.

According to the PSED notification, the chief executive officers (CEO) of the District Education Authorities (DEAs) will be responsible for the implementation of the schedule, the timetable as well as the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in schools across the province.

The education department has also reduced the syllabi by 40 percent for the academic session of 2020-21 because of the pandemic.

The notifications said that the DEAs will work in collaboration with the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) to devise a grade-specific framework of action according to the guidelines.

All classes in public and private schools will be equally divided into two groups – A & B. These groups will attend schools on alternative days.

Students of Group A will go to school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, whereas the students of Group B will attend on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

However, private schools are allowed to manage their own calendar, given the strict implementation of SOPs.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has clarified that the students and teachers are not required to produce their coronavirus reports before joining schools, colleges, and universities.

Educational institutions across the country have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March. However, the government is now planning to open them in phases from September 15.

According to the previous announcement, students of class 9 and above will resume formal education from September 15. Students of secondary classes (6-8) will join schools from September 23, and the primary section will reopen on September 30, after the revision of the pandemic situation.