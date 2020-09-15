Samsung Unveils Four Ultra-High-Resolution Smartphone Camera Sensors

Samsung Electronics has announced four new smaller yet efficient ISOCELL image sensors as a part of its latest 0.7 micrometers pixel product lineup.

According to the company, these new sensors are designed with an aim to expand the ultra-high-resolution offerings to mainstream smartphones. The smaller pixel size will allow cameras to be more powerful with thin smartphone designs.

As compared to previous generation 0.8μm sensors, these sensors are 15% smaller and will reduce the height of the camera module by up to 10% without compromising the resolution. Samsung claims that the smaller form factor will provide manufacturers with more flexibility for added features and more streamlined designs.

These new sensors have been designed using advanced ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies, which have been specifically optimized for 0.7μm.

The new sensors launched are:

This is the third 108 MP image sensor from the Korean company after HMX and HM1. The sensor comes with Super PD, a faster and more effective phase detecting autofocus solution. ISOCELL GW3: The third-gen 64 MP sensor is optimized for mainstream devices and is embedded with Tetracell and Smart-ISO technologies. The sensor also features electronic image stabilization (EIS).

This 48 MP image sensor is designed for use in telescoping or ultra-wide-angle cameras and offers a staggered-HDR feature for brighter and clearer images. ISOCELL JD1: Lastly, this 32 MP image sensor is for Smartphones with bezel-less displays with a punch hole or pop-up mechanism.

HM2, GW3, and JD1 sensors are currently in the mass production phase.