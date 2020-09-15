Sindh Agrees to Abolish SST on BPO and Call Center Services

CM Sindh Mr. Murad Ali Shah has agreed to exempt Sindh sales tax on exports of all Business Process Outsourcing & Call Center Services from the province

A Meeting was held with CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister Sindh Office along with the IT Minister for Sindh, Mr. Taimur Talpur, the Federal Minister IT Mr. Syed Amin Ul Haque, Secretary IT Mr. Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman [email protected] Mr. Shehzad Shahid, Chairman Sindh and Brand Pakistan Committee Mr. Muhammad Zohaib Khan, MD PSEB Mr. Osman Nasir, CEO of Systems Limited Mr. Asif Peer and MD of TRG Mr. Nadeem Elahi.

Chief Minister showed his positive interest for the betterment of IT/ITeS Companies in Sindh.

After hearing the industry proposals, he immediately ordered to exempt Sindh sales tax on exports of call center and all IT-enabled services (ITES) services from Sindh bringing it in line with Punjab and Federal Capital which has been a long standing issue and demand of [email protected]

He further instructed SRB to make all out efforts in bringing sales Tax from 13% to 5% on domestic business in order to match the other provinces as well.

CM also agreed with [email protected] representatives that in order to encourage IT companies to document and register, SRB should provide full facilitation and exemption from audits for past years, etc. [email protected] agreed to work with all relevant stakeholders in devising a mechanism for successful implementation of this proposal.

Further the CM also agreed to work with the industry for acquisition/provision of land and ready office space for IT and software parks and various proposals to this regard will be discussed with PSEB, [email protected] and MOITT

[email protected] welcomes the Sindh government’s stance to make all out efforts to support the IT industry and its intention to lead the way forward to set an example for digital Pakistan for the rest of the country.