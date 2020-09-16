Samsung Unveils New Foldable OLED Display With the World’s Smallest Curvature

Samsung is one of the biggest display panel providers in the industry. This is one of the reasons why the company is continuously working on improving its current display technology and is generally ahead of the competition.

The Korean brand has now unveiled its third generation of foldable OLED displays which claims to have the smallest curvature in the world.

The new bendable OLED display comes with support for 2208 x 768 screen resolution and up to 7.6-inches display size. It is the world’s first display to apply a 1.4R curvature on a smartphone. The small curvature ensures low blue light emissions, better usability, and the UTG on top helps deliver better quality overall.

Additionally, this also helps minimize folding stress since Samsung has optimized several aspects of the display material, panel design, and the module assembly so that the internal structure can act as a cushion for the display once its folded. This helps improve the overall longevity of the display.

According to Samsung, this new OLED display has passed a test of 200,000 folds and has received an “Eye Care Display” certification. It is currently present on Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and we expect to see it in future foldable phones as well.