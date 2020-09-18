NCOC Closes 13 More Institutes Over Violations Of COVID-19 SOPs

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has shut down 13 more educational institutions for flouting precautionary guidelines against the coronavirus.

The NCOC said that 10 institutes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while three were sealed in Sindh for ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the Covid-19.

The development came a day after the coordination committee closed down 22 schools and colleges across the country for not following the health guidelines.

On Thursday, the authorities had sealed 16 educational institutions in KP, one in Islamabad and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the government data, the novel coronavirus has been detected in 88 school teachers in Sindh during the random sampling.

Earlier on Tuesday, a major educational institute was shut down in the federal capital. Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the institution.

The NCOC had also said that contact tracing is being utilized to “ensure containment” of the virus.