FBR Reveals That Hundreds of Lawmakers & National Assembly Members Didn’t Pay Taxes in FY 2018

At least 177 lawmakers, including 59 members of the National Assembly and three senators did not pay any tax for FY 2017-18 according to the Parliamentarians Tax Directory released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday.

Among the parliamentarians, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul did not pay any tax for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The Senators showing ‘0’ tax payment includes Shamim Afridi, Faisal Javed, and Rana Maqbool Ahmad.

The members National Assembly who paid ‘0’ tax during the period include:

Muhammad Bashir Khan (NA-7) Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) Malik Anwar Taj (NA-23) Sher Ali Arbab (NA-30), however, paid a total tax of Rs. 1,151,080 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Zahid Akram Durrani (NA-35) Noor-ul-Haq Qadri (NA-43), paid Rs. 3,506,009 of tax by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Munir Khan Orakzai (NA-45) Jawad Hussain (NA-47) Mohsin Dawar (NA-48) Abdul Shakoor (NA-51) Sheikh Rashid Shafique (NA-60) paid Rs 3,320,006 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Aamer Mehmood Kiani (NA-61), Mansoor Hayat Khan (NA-63) Hussain Elahi (NA-68) paid Rs. 251,508 paid by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Syed Faiz ul Hassan (NA-70), Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar (NA-83), Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana (NA-94), Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel (NA-97), Nawab Sher (NA-102), Ali Gohar Khan (NA-103), Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan (NA-114), Muhammad Ameer Sultan (NA-116), Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar (NA-135), Saad Waseem (NA-137), Ahmad Raza Maneka (NA-145), Rana Iradat Sharif Khan (NA-146), Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (NA-149), Zahoor Hussain Qureshi (NA-152), Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (NA-157), Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (NA-158), Mian Muhammad Shafiq (NA-161) paid Rs. 307,931 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Choudhary Faqir Ahmad (NA-162) Noor ul Hassan Tanvir (NA-169) Syed Mobeen Ahmed (NA-175) Muhammad Shabbir Ali (NA-181) Raza Rabbani Khar (NA-183), Makhdom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan (NA-185) Niaz Ahmed Jakhar (NA-188) Khawja Sheraz Mehmood (NA-189) Zartaj Gul (NA-191) Naveed Dero (NA-215) Irfan Ali Laghari (NA-234) Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237) Muhammad Faisal Vawda (NA-249) Agha Hassan Baloch (NA-266) Syed Mehmood Shah (NA-267) Mohammad Aslam Bhootani (NA-272) Nooreen Farooq Khan (KPK-3) paid Rs. 126,146 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Asma Hadeed (Punjab-19) Aliya Hamza Malik (Punjab-20) Seemi Bokhari (Punjab-23) Rubina Jamil (Punjab-26) Fauzia Behram (Punjab-28) Rukhsana Naveed (Punjab-29) Farukh Khan (Punjab-33) Naz Baloch (Sindh-4) Shamim Ara Panhwar (Sindh-8) Syma Nadeem (Sindh-9) Nusrat Wahid (Sindh-12).

Around 14 members from the Balochistan provincial assembly didn’t pay taxes including:

Noor Ullah (PB-3) Noor Muhammad (PB-6) Gohram Bugti (PB-10) Saleem Ahmed (PB-15) Abdul Wahid Siddiqui (PB-18) Syed Muhammad Fazal Agha (PB-20) Muhammad Mubeen Khan Khilji (PB-28) Akhtar Hussain Langau (PB-29) Muhammad Arif (PB-34) Younas Aziz Zehri (PB-39) paid Rs. 17,941,220 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member Asadullah (PB-43) Mahjabeen Sheeren (PBW-54) Mastoorha (PBW-62) Titus Johnson (NM-65).

According to the tax directory, 14 provincial members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly paid 0 taxes including:

Waqar Ahmad Khan (PK-7) Hamayun (PK-14) Riaz Khan (PK-20) Muhammad Zahir Shah (PK-52) Wajid Ullah Khan (PK-75) Kamran Khan Bangash (PK-77) Aamar Haroon Bilour (PK-78) Shah Dad Khan (PK-81) Sher Azam Khan (PK-87) Pakhtoon Yar Khan (PK-88) Rabia Basri (WR-6) Rehana Ismail (WR-17) Shagufta Malik (WR-19) Shahida (WR-20)

66 provincial members of the Punjab Assembly didn’t pay taxes including:

Malik Muhammad Anwar (PP-4) Malik Jamshaid Altaf (PP-5) Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan (PP-11) paid Rs 14,946 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan (PP-17) Sardar Aftab Akbar Khan (PP-23) Raja Yawar Kamal Khan (PP-25) Chaudhry Liaqat Ali (PP-33) paid Rs. 20,384,634 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary (PP-34) Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf (PP-43) paid Rs 344,500 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Bilal Akbar Khan (PP-49) paid Rs 1,710,877 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Muhammad Tariq Tarar (PP-66) Muhammad Ahsan Jahangir (PP-71) Saeed Akbar Khan (PP-90) Saleem Bibi (PP-96) Mumtaz Ahmed (PP-105), paid Rs 5,552,056 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Umar Farooq (PP-106) Shakeel Shahid (PP-111) Ashifa Riaz (PP-122) Muhammad Moavia (PP-126) Ghaznfar Abbas Shah (PP-128) Mian Jaleel Ahmed (PP-139) Muhammad Hashim Dogar (PP-177) Muneeb-ul-Haq (PP-189), paid Rs 504,834 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Mian Muhammad Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka (PP-191) Syed Sumsam Ali Shah Bukhari (PP-201) Syed Abbas Ali Shah (PP-207) Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi (PP-209) Syed Ali Haider Gilani (PP-211) Nawab Zada Waseem Khan Badozai (PP-213) Muhammad Salman (PP-217) Mian Tariq Abdullah (PP-220) Qasim Abbas Khan (PP-222) Nazir Ahmad Khan (PP-228) Khalid Mehmood Dogar (PP-230) Muhammad Ejaz Hussain (PP-232) Rai Zahoor Ahmad (PP-233) Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani (PP-235) Zaheer Iqbal (PP-245) Ehsan-ul-Haque ch (PP-249), paid Rs 6,920,593 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Fawaz Ahmed (PP-261) Asif Majeed (PP-262), paid Rs 8,436,098 by AOPS in which the taxpayer is a member. Syed Usman Mehmood (PP-264) Rais Nabeel Ahmad (PP-265) Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh (PP-280) Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa (PP-282) Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani (PP-284) Khawaja Muhammad Daud Sulamani (PP-285) Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar (PP-286) Sardar Muhammad Mohiudin Khan Khosa (PP-291) Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari (PP-297) Shawana Bashir (W-302) Aysha Iqbal (W-308) Mussarat Jamshed (W-312) Asia Amjad (W-319) Seemabia Tahir (W-320) Aisha Nawaz (W-322) Zainab Umair (W-323) Sajida Yousuf (W-327) Sabrina Javaid (W-329) Sania Ashiq Jabeen (W-337) Rabia Nusrat (W-343) Rukhsana Kausar (W-347) Rabia Ahmed Butt (W-350) Nafisa Amin (W-359) Shazia Abid (W-363) Mahinder Pal Singh (NM-366) Peter Gill (NM-367)

According to the Parliamentarians Tax Directory, 21 members of Sindh provincial assembly paid no taxes: