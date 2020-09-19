Here’s Your First Look at Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition [Leak]

The next Galaxy S20 device to join the lineup is the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that is launching next week. We have already seen detailed leaks for the Galaxy S20 FE including a full list of specifications as well as renders revealing the entire design.

We now have hands-on images that confirm the leaks we have seen before, courtesy of “Jimmy is pro”.

As can be seen in the images above, the Galaxy S20 FE looks exactly like the previous leaks. It has a flat display panel with a centered punch-hole cutout and a rectangular primary camera bump with vertically aligned lenses. The rear panel shows a blue color option as well.

The display is going to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera will be a 32MP shooter, while all the cameras on the back will be 12MP lenses, one with 3x zoom capabilities while another will have an ultrawide lens. The main chipset is going to be the Snapdragon 865 with 5G and the 4G version will be powered by Exynos 990.

Battery capacity is expected to be 4,500 mAh, but there is no mention of fast charging yet. Users will get Android 11 on the Galaxy S20 FE with Samsung One UI 2.5 on top.

The Galaxy S20 FE is set to announce on September 23 with an expected price of €700.