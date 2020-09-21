Fawad Alam Finally Reveals Why He Has a Batting Stance Like Chanderpaul

Fawad Alam garnered a lot of attention during the recently concluded three-match series against England. Fawad’s batting stance was once again the talk of the town on social media.

While some liked his unorthodox batting style, others highlighted technical flaws and suggested changes, especially after his poor run with the bat, scoring only 21 runs at an average of 10.50 in two Tests.

Fawad, however, made it clear that he feels comfortable with his stance and has no intention of making any modifications.

I have a very unique stance and I had never imagined that I would end up playing like this. But I was able to perform well with this stance, which is why I persisted with it.

The left-handed batsman acknowledged that his stance is compared with that of West Indian cricketer, Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Fawad noted that he stuck to this stance on the recommendation of the West Indian legend.

I even talked to him about it. He also advised me to continue with it as long as I’m able to score runs consistently, and not to be bothered by what people say about it.

The 34-year-old all will be next seen in action during the upcoming National T20 Cup, where he will lead Sindh’s Second XI side.