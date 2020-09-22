Huawei’s New Midranger Y9a Goes on Sale in Pakistan Today

Smartphone maker Huawei has expanded its Y series with the new mid-range handset Y9a that is now available for purchase, both online and in stores, all over Pakistan. The device offers good value for money with its decent overall performance and good camera set up for the mid-range category.

Featuring specs like a 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 64MP Quad AI Camera, 6.63″ Huawei Ultra FullView Display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and a catchy design, the phone can be a good choice for consumers of every age.

Huawei aims to give the Pakistani masses access to the newest technologies via its advanced handsets. Having insights into the latest market and technology trends, Huawei expects the new Y9a to meet the younger generations’ needs for a smartphone by prioritizing design and entertainment.

With Y9a, Huawei continues its focus on smartphone photography by including a high-resolution main camera, Super Night Mode, and more to make up the all-scenario quad camera set up. Housing a 64MP Quad Camera with hi-resolution technology within its Halo Ring Design, it enables users to capture key moments with better clarity.

The camera set-up also has a 120° Wide Angle Photo-lens, AI beautification and EIS anti-shake technology, to take social media-worthy photos.

Y9a’s 6.63″ Ultra FullView Display with super-narrow bezels facilitates an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience. The smartphone eliminates the notch area with a 16MP pop-up camera.

The latest EMUI 10.1 promises superior user experiences while users can indulge in a wide range of mobile apps, as the Huawei Y9a is pre-installed with Huawei AppGallery – Huawei’s official app marketplace. With Petal Search, Huawei brings more than 1.8 million apps straight to your phone. Users can simply browse and download all the apps they need.

Some of these notable Pakistani apps include: Standard Chartered, Habib Bank, Jazz Cash, Askari Bank, Telenor, Bank Al-Falah, Meezan Bank, Pakistan Railways, Daraz.com, ARY News, GeoTV, Hum TV, Zameen.com, Pak-Wheels, Citizens Portal Pakistan, PTA DIRBS, English Dictionary, PTV Sports and other leading apps for Social-Media, Quranic knowledge, technology-updates, traveling, Music and so much more.

The Y9a is also expected to perform well in multi-tasking, browsing or watching videos for long periods, while the 4200mAh (typical value) large battery provides extended support. Its 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology provides 70% charge-up with only a 30-minutes charging session, so the users enjoy an uninterrupted performance.

This device is priced at PKR 43,999/- and is available in three colors including Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Sakura Pink.

For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/