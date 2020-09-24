CDA Makes Rs. 15.5 Billion From Auction of 9 Plots

Capital Development Authority (CDA) received nine bids worth Rs. 15.5 billion for nine plots on the second day of auctions for commercial plots. On the first day, bids amounting Rs. 3.5 billion for five plots were received. The total bids amounted to Rs. 19 billion for 14 plots over the course of two days.

The auction of commercial plots will continue for the third and final day on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that the bids are proof of the fact that investors have confidence in CDA policies which are in line with the policies of the government. CDA Board will receive the bids for final approval.

The bids placed on the second day were on plots located in Blue Area, Sector G-11/3, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10, Industrial Triangle Kahuta, Orchard Scheme and Industrial area I-10/3. While on the first day, plots in Diplomatic Enclave, G-9 Markaz and I-8 Markaz were on the receiving end of the bids placed by investors.

The auction is being supervised Member Finance CDA along with a 10-member committee. Members of the committee include Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM-II and Director Finance.

Commercial plots located in New Blue Area, plots from G-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Diplomatic Enclave, F-10 Markaz, Industrial Triangle Kahuta and various class III shopping centres including G-9/1, G-9/2, G-10/3, G-11/4 and I-11/4 are up for the auction.