PCBJawabDo Trends As Twitterati Confuse Production and Broadcast Rights

Over the weekend, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that production rights for domestic events have been awarded to a consortium of SportzWorkz and Tower Sports.

The consortium won the production rights for the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and the Pakistan-Zimbabwe limited overs series after a request for proposal (RFP) process that involved PCB’s pre-qualified production partners.

In an official statement, Director Commercial PCB, Babar Hamid, said that the board has full trust and confidence in the abilities of SportzWorkz and Tower Sports to deliver world-class production.

This is another milestone in our renewed vision of providing top-quality coverage of domestic cricket and Pakistan’s international home fixtures.

The statement added that Pakistan’s international home series and all major domestic tournaments will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Earlier this month, PCB had signed a three-year satellite broadcast deal with PTV Sports and cable distribution agreement with I-Media Communication Services. PCB is expected to earn more than $200 million through the deal with PTV Sports and I-Media.

However, #PCBJawabDo has been trending on Twitter, with Twitterati claiming that PCB has awarded the production rights of its events to two Indian companies, SportzWorkz and Tower Sports, and revoked the broadcast rights deal it signed with PTV Sports and I-Media earlier this month.

It must be noted here that while SportzWorkz is an Indian company headquartered in New Delhi with an overseas office in Singapore, Tower Sports is the landing rights license holder for Ten Sports which is owned by Sony Corporation Japan.

Both companies had produced the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 earlier this year which came to a premature end due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Sadly, Twitterati have conflated production rights and broadcast rights.

Whereas, the PCB’s official statement has unequivocally stated the PTV Sports will broadcast all PCB events for the next three years under the recently signed deal while the consortium of SportzWorkz and Tower Sports has been awarded the production rights of the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and the Pakistan-Zimbabwe limited-overs series.