Asad Shafiq’s Inclusion Over Ahsan Ali in Sindh Raises Eyebrows

In the ongoing match between Sindh and Balochistan in the National T20 Cup, Sindh have opted to select Pakistan Test batsman, Asad Shafiq, over the youngster, Ahsan Ali. This has raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity, with many fans bemused by the decision.

Not only this, but captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to hand over the ball to Asad Shafiq to open the bowling as well. Many fans have questioned the decision-making process in Sindh’s team management, calling out the team on their ‘blatant favoritism’.

Asad Shafiq has opened the bowling for Sindh. You are reading this correctly.#NationalT20Cup — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) October 1, 2020

I see Asad Shafiq have played his seniority card and got himself into the playing XI of Sindh. — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) October 1, 2020

My God Asad Shafiq was preferred over Ahsan Ali & he opened the bowling against Awais Zia lmao — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) October 1, 2020

Sarfraz Ahmed given first over to Asad Shafiq who went for 15 runs. By logic Sindh shouldn't have him in the side but Friendships & favourites in selection. Alas !! — Aqeel (@AqeelViews) October 1, 2020

Asad Shafiq, who is regarded purely as a Test batsman, is playing in the starting line-up of the premier domestic T20 competition in the country, and a young talented cricketer, Ahsan Ali is sitting on the sidelines. Fans feel that Asad Shafiq does not even deserve a place in the 16-member squad of First XI, let alone in the playing XI.

Jesy Fawad Alam 2nd XI me hai aesy hi Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq or Abid Ali ko bhi hona chahiye tha! — Kamran Akhtar (@KamranA527224) October 1, 2020

Asad Shafiq in Sindh team 🤦‍♂️instead of Muhammad Taha or Danish Aziz, O bhai Asad shafiq ka T20s mei kya kaam kya future hai?? Kyun kisi youngster ki jaga maar rahey ho 😔 #NationalT20Cup #PCB — Noman Ali (@SuBXer007) October 1, 2020

Ahsan Ali made his way into the Pakistan national T20 line-up on the back of some impressive performances in the fourth edition of PSL. But, with limited chances, both in PSL and National T20 Cup, it will be quite a monumental task for him to break into the national setup once again.