Donald and Melania Trump Test Covid Positive & Memes are Lit

Posted 3 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

US President, Donald Trump, and First Lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for Coronavirus, the viral infection that has killed more than 212,000 Americans. The couple has gone into quarantine at the White House with immediate effect.

The President and First Lady had undergone Covid-19 testing after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, tested positive for the virus.

Trump broke the news on his official Twitter account and it, quite literally, broke the internet.

Twitterati are recalling Trump’s abysmal handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, claiming that, ironically, it is time to payback for undermining the disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Trump constantly downplayed the Covid-19 disease since it first broke out in the US, claiming it to be nothing but a hoax. It seems that the virus took the insult personally.

Melania has been keeping a safe distance from Trump for some time, but it wasn’t enough.

And it just got real.

Trump’s supporters after realizing Coronavirus is more than a hoax after all.

For months, Trump refused to wear a face mask in public and discouraged others from wearing it. He wore it for the first time in July during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Despite thousands of deaths in the US, Trump once again criticized the practice of wearing facemasks, stating that he wears them only in appropriate locations.

Fast forward to October, Trump has contracted the virus for not wearing a mask.

Now, Fox News, the American conservative news channel after advocating against the mask-wearing practice, is unwittingly promoting the use of face wearing by showing, perhaps, Trump’s only picture while wearing a face mask.

During the recent Presidential debate, Trump also mocked Joe Biden for adhering to facemask-wearing practice.

Everyone remembers Trump’s advice that disinfectants could be used to treat the Coronavirus. Maybe, its time for Trump to practice what he preached.

With the US Presidential elections scheduled next month, maybe Coronavirus itself has taken the task to relieve Americans from Trump.

And Twitterati are prepared for the worst.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

