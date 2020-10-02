Donald and Melania Trump Test Covid Positive & Memes are Lit

US President, Donald Trump, and First Lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for Coronavirus, the viral infection that has killed more than 212,000 Americans. The couple has gone into quarantine at the White House with immediate effect.

The President and First Lady had undergone Covid-19 testing after Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, tested positive for the virus.

Trump broke the news on his official Twitter account and it, quite literally, broke the internet.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Twitterati are recalling Trump’s abysmal handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, claiming that, ironically, it is time to payback for undermining the disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Trump constantly downplayed the Covid-19 disease since it first broke out in the US, claiming it to be nothing but a hoax. It seems that the virus took the insult personally.

Trump: Covid is a hoax Covid entering his system:#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/WlcbYjHvCv — Shahara Islam Fatema🏴 (@S_I_Fatema) October 2, 2020

Melania has been keeping a safe distance from Trump for some time, but it wasn’t enough.

Looks like slapping Trump’s dirty hands away wasn’t enough. Get well soon Melania! #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/P9TcKwnW5W — Crankin It Up ⬆ (@imcarolinekelly) October 2, 2020

And it just got real.

Trump and Melania finding out COVID is real and it ain't a hoax #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/q0jasd0K51 — Shan (@shanuddin889) October 2, 2020

Trump’s supporters after realizing Coronavirus is more than a hoax after all.

Trump supporters after realizing covid isn't a hoax#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/nNZNN6Bnwl — NCT 2020 (@Divinexiao) October 2, 2020

For months, Trump refused to wear a face mask in public and discouraged others from wearing it. He wore it for the first time in July during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Despite thousands of deaths in the US, Trump once again criticized the practice of wearing facemasks, stating that he wears them only in appropriate locations.

Fast forward to October, Trump has contracted the virus for not wearing a mask.

Trump tryna make fun of someone for wearing a mask and now karma came back for his ass lmao #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/97QlwEuUMs — Alfredo is AOTY (@StephonStyles) October 2, 2020

Now, Fox News, the American conservative news channel after advocating against the mask-wearing practice, is unwittingly promoting the use of face wearing by showing, perhaps, Trump’s only picture while wearing a face mask.

Fox News continues to be a moral sewer: as they are reporting #TrumpHasCovid they keep showing images of Trump wearing a mask. Trump has COVID because he has NOT worn a mask. pic.twitter.com/s3Kvh0sXW9 — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (@drmichaelgold) October 2, 2020

During the recent Presidential debate, Trump also mocked Joe Biden for adhering to facemask-wearing practice.

He mocked Biden for wearing a mask. Karma. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/V9NHdNlbPh — Lynda Dennis (@lrpesq) October 2, 2020

Everyone remembers Trump’s advice that disinfectants could be used to treat the Coronavirus. Maybe, its time for Trump to practice what he preached.

Trumps meals are sorted for next few days then………. 😂#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/1nQcVfBdGK — Dancer Gem (@gemma_peet) October 2, 2020

only way to save his old ass now #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/RvMedBhZzt — ᑕOᐯIᗪ TᗩᔕK ᖴOᖇᑕᗴ🦠 (@CovidTASKforce) October 2, 2020

The Rona in Trump wondering why he's not drinking bleach #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/WMYjUBEFxl — Prophetic Phonetics (@RasKanji) October 2, 2020

With the US Presidential elections scheduled next month, maybe Coronavirus itself has taken the task to relieve Americans from Trump.

the coronavirus when it realized election day is only a month away #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/e37Q4YrHeT — ً (@GOLDENlCARUS) October 2, 2020

And Twitterati are prepared for the worst.

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 and I am pretty sure the Simpson’s have never lied😭 #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/pVoTvvBb6M — . (@missthugger) October 2, 2020

trumps funeral after dying of coronavirus #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/qpVXQpveaf — LAKERS IN 6 / Zara Stan Account (@s1mpiye) October 2, 2020

