Former KESC Chairman Appointed as SAPM on Power

Tabish Gohar has been appointed as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here on Thursday said.

The appointment has been made on an honorary capacity with immediate effect, the notification letter said. Gohar has an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and an undergraduate degree from King’s College London.

He launched Oasis Energy in October 2015 and held the position of its Chairman. Prior to that, he was a Partner and Global Head of Energy Infrastructure at The Abraaj Group where he served in various senior managerial roles for almost 9 years. He was a key member of the team that closed the $2 billion Infrastructure & Growth Capital Fund (IGCF) in 2007 and subsequently deployed and managed a diverse set of soft & hard infrastructure assets across the MENASA region.

He launched the $500 million Abraaj Energy Infrastructure Fund (AEIF) in early 2015 across the global growth markets; and served as Country Manager for Pakistan with $1 billion under management (3 companies, 2 funds). He joined Byco Petroleum Limited (BYCO) on March 27, 2019 as a Director, and has also been associated with Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC) for more than seven years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, and lead the HBS Case Study-recognized “turnaround” of this ailing integrated utility company serving 2.5 million customers; recently exited to Shanghai Power in a landmark $1.8 billion M&A transaction.

Under his leadership, KE made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012 and henceforth, which was widely acknowledged by stakeholders.

A notification by KESC on October 16, 2015 said that he completed his tenure as Director and Chairman of the Board of KE and chose not to continue for another term for personal reasons. Earlier in 2015, in June, there were rumors about Gohar’s resignation from KESC which were denied by the company.