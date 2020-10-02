Poco X3 NFC is Now Officially Available in Pakistan

Smartphone maker Poco has launched its latest device, Poco X3 (NFC). Tailored for young tech and gaming enthusiasts, it offers some useful specs at a fraction of the usual market price.

Debuting Qualcomm’s newest and most powerful 700-series 4G processor – SnapdragonTM 732G – Poco X3 (NFC) brings an enhanced performance that lasts up to two days on one charge thanks to the 5,160mAh battery. Meanwhile, the phone’s 120Hz+240Hz display delivers a smooth and responsive experience.

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 732G platform

Poco X3 NFC facilitates everyday smartphone use and optimized gaming experience. Running on Qualcomm’s 4G processor, the Snapdragon™ 732G, Poco X3 NFC offers sustained peak performance and AI capabilities with its architecture based on the KryoTM 470 octa-core CPU and Adreno™ 618 Elite Gaming series GPU.

To ensure steady operation, the device embeds LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, combining an enlarged copper heat pipe with multiple layers of graphite that work together to reduce the heat of the phone’s processor by up to 6 degrees.

The phone’s performance can be further optimized for gaming thanks to the latest iteration of Game Turbo 3.0, the utility that tunes the phone in accordance with game requirements. Additionally, the phone’s Z-axis linear motor ensures haptic feedback with over 150 vibration modes for different scenarios.

120Hz + 240Hz display and stereo speakers

Poco X3 NFC sports an edge-to-edge 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay with a combination of a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco X3 NFC features the Dynamic Switch function that allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90, and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen. This allows the phone’s refresh rate to go up for use cases like gaming and down for lighter operations like reading – thereby optimizing power usage.

The 240hz touch sampling rate further reinforces the phone’s display capabilities. Poco X3 NFC delivers a faster response in sophisticated games. The device also packs a pair of self-cleaning stereo speakers; the 4cc-equivalent upper speaker, 1cc-equivalent lower speaker, and up to 0.5mm vibration amplitude provide for clear stereo sound and immersive gaming experience.

64MP AI quad-camera system

Poco X3 NFC sports a rear quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone’s main camera is a flagship Sony IMX 682 sensor featuring a ƒ/1.89 aperture and 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel that produces detailed pictures. The 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera boasts a 119° field of view propped up by ƒ/2.2 aperture and a 1.0μm pixel size, while the 2MP macro camera and depth sensor reinforce the main lens’ capabilities.

On the front, the device sports a tiny dot 20MP camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, ideal for taking good-quality selfies.

Poco X3 NFC also packs six kaleidoscope options, Gold vibes mode, Cyberpunk mode, numerous new photo filters, as well as AI Skyscaping 3.0.

The device offers 4K video recording as well as features including smooth video zoom, focus peaking and AE/AF lock. The included LOG/RAW format support and Vlog mode.

5,160mAh and 33W fast charging

Poco X3 NFC is equipped with a large 5,160mAh (typ) battery that lasts over two days under moderate usage. The handset supports 33W fast charging which enables 100% charge in about 65 minutes, and 62% charge in 30 minutes. The increased charging speed is achieved through the Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology.

To buy Poco X3 NFC, click here.

Poco X3 NFC (6GB+64GB) will be available for Pre-booking from 2nd Oct at 7PM till 4th Oct for PKR 40,999 along with a free bundle of 18W Fast Charge Mi Power Bank 3 10,000 mAh, on Daraz.pk, Mistore.pk, and AirKart.

From 5th Oct regular sale of Poco X3 will start on Daraz.pk, Mistore.pk, and AirKart at Early Bird price of 40,999 and it will last till 15th Oct. The original price of the 6GB+128GB variant of Poco X3 will be PKR 41,999.