Govt Reopens Kartarpur Corridor Due to Lower Coronavirus Cases

As the situation of Covid-19 across the country has improved, the government has decided to re-open Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims all over the world. The visitors would be required to abide by the health and safety guidelines presented by the government of Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Sindh Govt Seals Over 100 Restaurants in Karachi as Coronavirus Cases Increase

The religious site was shut down in March after the surge in Covid-19 cases, recently the Gurdwara was reopened for local pilgrims only, provided they follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Sikh pilgrims from India will also be allowed to travel to the Gurdwara according to a 2019 agreement signed by the two neighboring countries. A notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that the Indian pilgrims are allowed to visit the site from dusk till dawn and are requested to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The Kartarpur corridor holds great significance for the Sikh community. It connects the two religious sites for the Sikhs – Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur.

ALSO READ

DG WHO Praises Pakistan For Controlling COVID-19 While Keeping Up the Economy

This place is where the Sikh religious leader, Baba Guru Nanak, settled down after his travels as a missionary in 1521. He lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.