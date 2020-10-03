iPhone 12 Prices Start at $650: Leak

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to launch later this month and for the first time ever, Apple will include four phones in the series. The series is rumored to include the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

According to a leakster, the iPhone 12 Mini will start at $649 and the highest price tag in the series will be $1399 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here is a table including all the expected prices.

Phone 64 GB 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB Apple iPhone 12 Mini $649 $699 $799 N/A Apple iPhone 12 $749 $799 $899 N/A Apple iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

All iPhones will have three storage options, but the lower-end iPhone 12 and Mini will exclude the top-end 512GB option, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will come without the lower-end 64GB option.

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to come with a small 5.4-inch display and the rest of the iPhones will have the same footprint but with progressively larger sizes. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the largest of them all at a 6.7-inch display size, which is larger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Earlier reports have said that there has been a delay in production, which is why the base iPhone 12 and Mini will arrive before the two premium models. The new iPhones will be unveiled on October 13.