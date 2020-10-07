European Conglomerate Buy1248 Signs a Multimillion-Dollar Partnership with CodeNinja

CodeNinja Technologies, a technology services company based out of Lahore, has signed an undisclosed multimillion-dollar contract with a London based business conglomerate, the company claimed in a statement.

Adil Khalil, Head of Delivery and Modern Applications at CodeNinja, said

This is a huge success for a startup like us. We worked very hard, months on months, to win this contract; however, this has come with lots of responsibility.

Launched back in 2016, CodeNinja is founded by Mukhtar Ahmad Baig as a technology consulting and development company to democratize digital transformation in small and medium businesses. Since then, company has shipped technology solutions ranging from AI-based recommender systems to next-generation e-commerce platforms across clientele of 250+ in seven countries spanning over three continents.

“Businesses around the world are struggling with new business models amid COVID-19. We believe, at CodeNinja, we are well-positioned to help businesses navigate in these hard times enabling them to fully harness the power of cloud-first modern applications built on top of AI” – Said Muhammad Omer Bilal, Head of AI & Cloud.

CodeNinja Plans to use this contract to further improve its services and expand its team. Covid-19 has accelerated the use of Digital products across the world. It expects that use of technology will grow multiple folds in next couple of years.