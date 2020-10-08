Samsung Patents a Galaxy Z Fold Hinge With LED Indicators

Samsung is currently the world’s top brand in not only ordinary Smartphones but foldable phones as well. The Korean phone maker already has three different phones with folding displays and it is constantly experimenting with potential new technology for future iterations.

A newly uncovered utility patent from Samsung shows that the company is working on a hideaway hinge with LED indicators for a future phone, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The patent was approved and published on October 1 and it uses the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has a reference.

Renders and illustrations were provided by LetsGoDigital.

The patent shows a device with six LEDs hidden inside a hinge for a red, blue, green, and white lights. There are covered with a translucent layer to diffuse their rays. Of course, these lights can be used for other color combinations as well. As with most other LED strips on smartphones, this will most likely be used for notifications and aesthetics.

The illustration below shows the structure of the technology in detail.

This could feature on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it won’t be coming until late next year. Since it is only a patent, it may also never make it to the market, take this information with a grain of salt.