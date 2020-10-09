Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched With 64MP Camera and 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung has launched the first smartphone of its new mid-range Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F41 will last up to 119 hours with music playback, 26 hours with video playback, 21 hours with browsing, and 48 hours with calling, thanks to its massive 6000 mAH battery.

Notwithstanding Samsung’s claim to attract a young crowd, Galaxy F41 is basically a Galaxy M31.

Regardless, let’s have a detailed look at the specifications of the Galaxy F41.

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy F41 is built around 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, and 403 PPI density. It also produces 420 nits of brightness.

Performance and Internals

Galaxy F41 is powered with Samsung’s Exynos 9611 (10nm) chipset, octa-core CPU, and Mali- G72 MP3 GPU. It operates on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI Core 2.1.

Galaxy F41 comes in two variants; 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

As discussed above, the phone has a 6000 mAH battery which is supported by 15W fast charging.

Cameras

Galaxy F41 has a triple camera rectangular setup at the back which includes a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 5MP depth sensor. The main camera is capable of 4K video recording at 30 fps.

For selfies, a 32MP sensor is housed in a waterdrop notch. It can record 4K video at 30 fps as well.

Price and availability

Galaxy F41 is available in three colors; Fusion Black, Fusion Blue, Fusion Green.

It will be available in India from 16 October onwards and pre-orders will begin soon. While its price in Pakistan is expected to be around Rs. 38,000.

Here is a quick recap of the Galaxy F41’s specifications.