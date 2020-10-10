Massive Leak Reveals Everything About The Upcoming iPhone 12 Lineup

The next iPhone launch event is right around the corner. Apple’s long-awaited keynote is due for October 13 at the Apple Park in Cupertino and that is when the iPhone 12 series is expected to break cover. Just a few days ahead of launch, we now have a detailed leak that reveals almost everything about the upcoming lineup.

Notable Chinese tipster Kang shared a comprehensive post on Weibo talking about the iPhone 12’s specifications in detail. This was approved by another renowned tipster Ice Universe and also goes along with previous rumors.

The smallest and cheapest iPhone in the series, the iPhone 12 Mini, is expected to cost $699 (64GB) at launch with 5.4-inch display size. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have 6.1-inch displays each, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s display will be 6.7-inches, bigger than any previous iPhone.

All these phones will have harder “Super Retina XDR” displays, likely due to the new Gorilla Glass Victus, but this was not mentioned in the leak. All phones will have support for 5G, but only the American units will support the faster mmWave standard. A smart data mode will automatically switch between 4G and 5G based on app bandwidths and battery life, saving costs as well.

As for the camera setups, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will have dual-cameras with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Pro siblings will have an additional telephoto lens as well as a LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro will offer up to 4x optical zoom, while the Pro Max will bring it up to 5x. The Max model will also have a 47% larger sensor.

Wireless charging will be called Magsafe and the power rating will be 15W. All new iPhones will charge with a proprietary charger that will attach magnetically on the back.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will start at $799 and $699 respectively for the 64GB trim, but they will also get 128GB and 256GB options. The Pro and Pro Max siblings will start at 128GB options for $999 and $1099 respectively, but they will go up to 512GB.