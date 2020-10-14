Motorbike Sales in Pakistan Break All Records in Q1 FY 2020-21

With the rapidly rising prices of vehicles, it appears that the new generation of motorists is starting to shift their focus towards motorcycles. Pakistan has observed the highest-ever bike sales in the 1st quarter of the financial year (FY) 2020-21 at 805,408 units following the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The news was shared by the Chairperson of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Muhammad Sabir Shaikh. As per the report, Atlas Honda, which is the biggest motorbike manufacturer in the country, sold 288,005 motorcycles, which amounts to 36% of the total number of bikes sold in Pakistan in the aforementioned time period.

The chairperson also told the media,

The rural demand is strong as the farmers had accumulated cash because of the lockdown and have been unable to buy motorcycles. Now they are on a spending spree as they also have better income due to higher cotton, wheat, and vegetable prices.

He further highlighted that there is also a huge delay in the production and demand of the motorcycles in the previous months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. He also added that the sales had not been particularly stellar during the pre-COVID days.

The chairman also told the media that most of the motorcycle buyer’s segment consists of farmers. And in that particular segment, there has been an over 70% rise in the demand for motorcycles.

The overall sales figure also includes the bikes that have been sold by Suzuki, Yamaha, a few Chinese companies, and a whole host of local bike makers such as Unique, Super Star, Union Star, Hi-Speed, Crown, Super Power, etc.

However, since most of the local manufacturers are not registered with the Pakistan Automotive Dealer’s Association (PAMA) their official figures are not released for the public.