Students in Lahore to Get Sehat Cards for Free Medical Treatment

The government of Punjab has announced that they shall be providing Insaf Health cards to students of all high and higher secondary schools across Lahore, as a part of the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Reportedly, a letter has been sent to the heads of all high and higher secondary schools in Lahore by the District Education Officer, which directs the recipients to provide relevant documents of students for the purpose.

This car will allow the students to receive free medical treatment from 25 different hospitals in the city. As per the media reports, the students shall be required to provide their respective educational institutes with their parent’s CNIC copies, after which, a health team shall pay a visit to the respective schools to collect all the data.

One of the media outlets managed to acquire a copy of the letter and as per reports, a passage from the letter reads as follows:

It is [to] inform you that by the cooperation of Health Department and SEHAT SAHULAT PROGRAM the health Department will issue INSAAF Health cards for your school’s students for this your cooperation with health Department is very mandatory.

The move has been made perhaps as a mitigative measure, following the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in various institutes. Details are not yet clear as to whether or not this facility will be made available for the entire province.