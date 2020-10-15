Asad For Enhancing Business-to-Business Linkages with China

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a consultative meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here in Islamabad on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) and their representatives briefed the Federal Minister on the agenda and proposed deliverables for the 10th JCC.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations and suggested deliverables for the JCC.

Under the JWG on Transport and Infrastructure, Asad Umar agreed in the meeting to take up D I Khan–Zhob highway project with the Chinese side for funding in the meeting of the respective JWG.

The Chair also agreed that new projects will be considered in the next JCC after approval of the PC-Is including Swat Express Way Phase–II and Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway. Greater Peshawar Mass Transit was also discussed and it was decided that the project will be taken up with the Chinese side after the completion of the feasibility study.

Progress on prioritized CPEC SEZs including Rashakai, Dhabeji, Alama Iqbal Industrial City (M3) was also reviewed. While discussing progress in the industrial cooperation sector under CPEC, Asad Umar stressed the need to take immediate action to encourage the Chinese investors to invest in SEZs.

He emphasized enhancing business to business linkages between China and Pakistan; facilitate increased investment from Chinese enterprises, enhance the industrial competitiveness of business in Pakistan; through technology transfer, world-class managerial and industrial practices and skills transfer.

The planning minister directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to select need-based specific projects for agriculture to take up with Chinese counterparts and FMD free zone for Balochistan should also be the part of upcoming JCC.

The federal minister would convene follow-up meetings on industrial cooperation, agriculture, Gwadar and Socio-economic development sector in the coming week to further refine the deliverables for the 10th JCC.

All the conveners of the respective Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under CPEC framework including Secretary Planning, Chairman CPEC Authority, Secretary Communications, and Secretary Foreign Affairs, officials from line ministries and representatives from all relevant departments attended the meeting.