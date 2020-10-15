OnePlus Launches Buds Z TWS Earbuds for $46

Alongside the OnePlus Nord Special Edition, the Chinese Smartphone maker has also unveiled a more affordable version of its previously launched OnePlus Buds dubbed the OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus Buds Z keeps most of the features we saw in the original OnePlus Buds topped with a few upgrades. However, users will have to compromise on battery life and dynamic drivers.

Features

The OnePlus Buds Z are 3D stereo earbuds powered by Dolby Atmos and have a Bass Boost for a more resonant sound. Unfortunately, there is no active noise cancellation, but they have added in-call noise reduction for seamless phone calls.

As compared to the original OnePlus earbuds, the buds Z are being touted as more suitable for working out since they come with interchangeable ear tips that ensure a comfortable, secure fit. For those who don’t know, the original OP earbuds have an all-plastic exterior.

Unlike the previously launched buds, the buds Z come with an only IPX4 rating, which keeps them safe from splashing water.

Other features include the Quick Switch function that allows the user to connect to two different devices and switch between them with a double-tap. As well as support for Quick Pair, so your phone will prompt you to connect as soon as you open the case. The buds automatically pause media when they are removed. In terms of connectivity, the buds use Bluetooth 5.0 connection with low latency operation.

As compared to the OnePlus Buds, the buds Z feature 20 hours of battery life and 10mm dynamic drivers.

They are currently available for $46.

Steven Harrington Special Edition

OnePlus has also collaborated with Steve Harrington to come up with a funky and fun version of the OnePlus Buds Z.

The Buds come with a polished seashell pattern and cost $60.