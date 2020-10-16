Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i Launched With Huge Screens and ‘Quad Cameras’

Infinix Mobile has launched its Note 8 and Note 8i smartphones. Like most Smartphones nowadays, the handsets come with a rectangular camera bump, a huge display, and a quad-sensor rear camera setup.

Design and Display

Both smartphones feature identical design elements save the punch hole and the pattern on the back. The Note 8i comes with a punch hole at the top left of the screen and features a tightly knit geometric paint job on the back. At the same time, the Note 8 sports a pill-shaped notch and a more subtle design on the back.

The Infinix Note 8i comes with a 6.78-inch LCD panel with HD+ (720p) resolution, 83 percent screen to body ratio, and 480 nits brightness. The Infinix Note 8, on the other hand, is built around a 6.95-inch LCD panel with similar resolution.

Internals and Storage

The smartphones are powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset topped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

They both run on Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top.

Cameras

Both smartphones come with the quad-sensor rear camera setup. The Note 8i features a 48 MP main shooter, aided by a 2 MP macro cam, a 2 MP depth sensor, and another 2 MP AI Lens. The 2 MP cams are most likely just space fillers. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8 MP lone shooter.

The Note 8 has similar rear camera specifications but swaps the 48 MP unit for a 64 MP unit. For selfies, it comes with a dual-camera system featuring a 16 MP + 2 MP configuration.

Battery and Pricing

Both handsets are fueled by a 5,200 mAh battery that charges at 18W.

Availability details are still under wraps.

Specifications