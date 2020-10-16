Pakistanis Take Indian ‘Major’ to Cleaners For Sharing ‘Secret Letter’ of Gen Bajwa

Pakistani Twitter users have exposed the claims of the retired Indian Major turned defense analyst, Gaurav Arya, after he shared a fabricated letter under the name of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javad Bajwa.

In the undated secret letter, General Bajwa apparently commands Corps Commander Gujranwala, Lt. General Asim Munir, to undertake necessary security arrangements to avert any untoward incident during the protest of opposition parties in the city.

Twitterati are having a field day since Arya has shared the concocted letter, laying bare the series of blatant blunders committed by the former Indian army official. No one’s sure if he’s even an ex-Army officer.

Shafaat Shah, a retired Lt. General who had served as Corps Commander Lahore, has pointed out several factual mistakes in the fake letter.

Proves point that he not only has a low IQ but is a liar also as no one passes such instructions in writing.

RAW should de hire him.

There are glaring factual mistakes:No Date/Number,Wrong signatures of Gen QJB,SD is:Commander 30 Corps & Not as written.30 Corps is not XXX(Roman.) https://t.co/pNH1gMmurm — SHAFAAT SHAH (@INFANTRY28) October 15, 2020

Another user highlighted that 30 Corps isn’t responsible for maintaining law and order rather it is the Rangers who respond first in case the security situation deteriorates.

4

An other technical mistake which expose the letter is that 30 corps its not responsible to maintain law and order. It's ranger which always tackle the law and order situations and ranger works under a separate domains. The guy created this fake letter must be suspended 😂 pic.twitter.com/HsUhH0GLO2 — Sangeen Ali Zada (@sangeen_zadran) October 15, 2020

Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director at Asia Program South Asia, has said that Photoshop has received a good workout after making this letter.

It appears that photoshop got a good workout putting this "letter" together. https://t.co/e7Q5GtvGbF — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) October 16, 2020

Here are some of the best reactions to the ‘secret’ letter.

Looks like a bunch of research interns made this on photoshop. Surprised they didnt add "janaab" and "adaab" in this. https://t.co/Io65sBXtjp — , (@BromanEmpyre) October 15, 2020

So secret so secret that it landed in the hands of Major Arya 😂 O yaar kon log o tusi oye.. https://t.co/WHHlXxQGab — Zahid Rai (@royzahid) October 15, 2020

Pakistanis, engaging with him leads to an IQ drop. I would advise not to. https://t.co/5WP8PiAqg8 — Zari (@LaMadreena) October 15, 2020

Looks faker than my ex's apology https://t.co/isiNvHXs95 — Keshef Noreen (@kashmirichai__) October 15, 2020

Imagine how stupid this major shb is. A sitting Army chief ' requesting ' his under command for a task. Naqal k liay bhe aqal chahhiye. Poor show Major shb https://t.co/RH1IuXzZvB — MI (@MuradIslam28) October 15, 2020

I highly doubt they will print in such a hideous manner.

Or paper tu A4 k ilawa use kr leta pagal instan. Or SECRET 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ayFZH0ArsR — Mian Awais (@MianAwais8) October 15, 2020