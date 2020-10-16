Pakistanis Take Indian ‘Major’ to Cleaners For Sharing ‘Secret Letter’ of Gen Bajwa

Posted 8 seconds ago by Haroon Hayder

Pakistani Twitter users have exposed the claims of the retired Indian Major turned defense analyst, Gaurav Arya, after he shared a fabricated letter under the name of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javad Bajwa.

In the undated secret letter, General Bajwa apparently commands Corps Commander Gujranwala, Lt. General Asim Munir, to undertake necessary security arrangements to avert any untoward incident during the protest of opposition parties in the city.

Twitterati are having a field day since Arya has shared the concocted letter, laying bare the series of blatant blunders committed by the former Indian army official. No one’s sure if he’s even an ex-Army officer.

Shafaat Shah, a retired Lt. General who had served as Corps Commander Lahore, has pointed out several factual mistakes in the fake letter.

Another user highlighted that 30 Corps isn’t responsible for maintaining law and order rather it is the Rangers who respond first in case the security situation deteriorates.

Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director at Asia Program South Asia, has said that Photoshop has received a good workout after making this letter.

Here are some of the best reactions to the ‘secret’ letter.

